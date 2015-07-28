Palestinian officials: Shooting in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon kills 2 and wounds 3

Palestinian officials say a shooting in a refugee camp in southern Lebanon has killed two people and wounded three.

Tuesday's shooting in the Ein el-Hilweh camp comes three days after an official from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party — Talal Baladneh, who was also known as Talal the Jordanian — was ambushed and killed in a hail of gunfire near the camp.

The Palestinian officials say one of killed men was a member of the extremist Jund al-Sham group while the other belonged to Fatah. The wounded included two civilians and a Jund al-Sham member. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

Shootings are common in Ein el-Hilweh, Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp and a haven for militants and fugitives.