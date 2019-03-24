Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire at Gaza protest

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Gaza's Health Ministry says a Palestinian has died of wounds sustained from Israeli gunfire at protests along the perimeter fence.

The ministry says Sunday that 24-year-old Habib al-Masri was shot in the chest at protests near Beit Hanoun the previous night, and that two others were wounded. Hundreds had gathered for protests in various locations, hurling stones and firebombs toward Israel.

The Israeli military says that in response to the explosives its aircraft targeted two Hamas observation posts in the southern Gaza Strip.

The protests are aimed at breaking a blockade that Israel and Egypt imposed when Hamas seized power in 2007. Over the past year, about 190 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed in weekly rallies. Two more Palestinians were killed on Friday.