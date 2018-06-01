Pakistan's ex-judge to become interim prime minister

Pakistan's former chief minister Nasir-ul-Mulk is set to be sworn in as the caretaker prime minister for a period of two months, hours after the ruling party completed its term and the country's president dissolved the lower house of parliament.

It is only the third time in Pakistan's history that the National Assembly finished its five-year term. The constitution mandates new elections to be held within 60 days.

Mulk will run the interim government from Friday until the July 25 vote.

Incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi resigned midnight Thursday, ending a turbulent tenure since July 2017 when he replaced Nawaz Sharif following his removal from office by the Supreme Court for concealing financial assets abroad.

Sharif now faces trial over corruption.