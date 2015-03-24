Pakistani military says airstrikes kill 17 militants near Afghan border

Pakistan's army says its jets have killed 17 militants as part of an ongoing operation in a troubled tribal region near the Afghan border.

An army statement says Tuesday's airstrikes were carried out in the North Waziristan tribal region, where the military has been carrying out a major operation since June.

It said some foreigners were included among those "terrorists" killed in the strikes.

It provided no details and the identity of the slain militants was not known.

The Pakistani army says it has killed about 1,200 militants since the operation began on June 15. The area is closed to journalists. There is no way to independently confirm the information.

The operation is aimed at eliminating those Pakistani and foreign militants accused of launching attacks in Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.