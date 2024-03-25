Pakistani forces kill 4 insurgents as they foil an attack on a naval facility in Baluchistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces killed four insurgents as they foiled an attack on one of the main naval facilities in the volatile southwestern Baluchistan province on Monday night, government and police officials said.

No damage was caused to the Siddiqui air station in the attack, which was quickly claimed by the outlawed separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army. The BLA is designated as a terrorist group by Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Authorities say the insurgents were quickly spotted and killed when they tried to enter the naval facility in Turbat, a district in Baluchistan.

There was no immediate comment by the military, which was expected to release a statement later.

Three officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to media on the record.

Though Pakistani security forces often are targeted by BLA and Islamic militants, the latest attack came days after security forces killed eight insurgents when they tried to sneak into a government building outside the Chinese-funded Gwadar port in the province.

For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by the BLA and other groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, where Islamic militants also have a presence.