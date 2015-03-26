Pakistan summons US diplomat to protest drones

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has summoned a senior U.S. diplomat to protest recent drone strikes targeting militants in the country's northwest tribal region near the Afghan border.

Pakistani officials told the diplomat, who was not identified, that the attacks were unacceptable, unlawful and a violation of Pakistan's sovereignty.

Islamabad's protest Thursday follows a string of three drone attacks in three days earlier this week in the North Waziristan tribal area, a major militant sanctuary.

The strikes are very unpopular in Pakistan because many people believe they mostly kill civilians — an allegation disputed by the U.S.

Despite Pakistan's protests, the government is widely believed to have supported the attacks in the past. That cooperation has come under pressure as the relationship between the two countries has deteriorated.