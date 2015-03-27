Pakistan Protests NATO Airstrikes on Its Territory

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan has criticized a pair of NATO airstrikes on its territory that killed over 50 militants, saying they were a violation of its sovereignty.

U.S. officials have said they have an agreement that allows aircraft to cross a few miles (kilometers) into Pakistani airspace if they are in hot pursuit of a target.

But Pakistan denied Monday such an agreement exists. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release Monday that the mandate of foreign troops in Afghanistan ends at the Afghan border.

Pakistan said that unless corrective measures are implemented, it will have to "consider response options."

The airstrikes occurred Saturday in Pakistan's North Waziristan tribal area after militants attacked a small Afghan security post near the border.