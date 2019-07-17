Expand / Collapse search
Pakistan
Published

Pakistan arrests US-wanted terror suspect in Mumbai attacks

Associated Press
Pakistani authorities say they have arrested a radical cleric and U.S.-wanted terror suspect blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, just days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's trip to Washington.

Counterterrorism official Mohammad Shafiq says Hafiz Saeed was taken into custody in Punjab province on Wednesday while he was traveling from the eastern city of Lahore to the city of Gujranwala. He said Saeed appeared before a judge and was ordered held in jail until the next hearing.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 file photo, Hafiz Saeed, founder of Pakistani religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa addresses an anti-Indian rally in Lahore, Pakistan.  (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 file photo, Hafiz Saeed, founder of Pakistani religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa addresses an anti-Indian rally in Lahore, Pakistan.  (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)

Saeed founded the Lashkar-e-Taiba group blamed for the Mumbai attacks. The U.S. has offered a $10 million for him.

Pakistan banned Saeed's charities earlier this year and has previously detained him, along with several close aides. However, he has not been charged or put on trial so far.