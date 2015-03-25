Pakistan appoints longtime career diplomat as ambassador to US

The Pakistani government says it has appointed a new ambassador to the United States.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday that Foreign Secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani has been appointed as the new ambassador to Washington.

Jilani is a career diplomat who joined the foreign service in 1979. He'll replace Sherry Rehman who stepped down when the previous government was ousted following the May elections.

The ministry said Jilani will take up his new position in December.

He has previously served as Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union.