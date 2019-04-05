Pakistan announces release of 360 Indian fishermen

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says officials will release 360 Indian prisoners detained for fishing illegally in the country's territorial waters in the Arabian sea.

Mohammad Faisal, ministry spokesman, said Friday the anglers will be freed in four batches starting April 15.

Pakistani and Indian maritime agencies frequently arrest each other's fishermen on charges of illegal fishing. The detainees often languish in prison until such goodwill gestures are shown from either side.

Friday's announcement comes days after Pakistani and Indian soldiers traded fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing seven Pakistanis and three Indians. Both sides blamed each other for violating a cease-fire in the region, which is split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.