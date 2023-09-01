Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

Over 2,000 Russian troops take part in military exercises in Belarus near borders of NATO countries

Ukraine's Joint Forces commander said his country strengthened its border with Belarus for the exercises

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

More than 2,000 troops from a Russia-led security alliance opened military exercises Friday in parts of Belarus near the borders of NATO countries.

The exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization include troops from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Armenia is also a member of the CSTO but did not send any of its forces; in January, Armenia said it would not host CSTO drills this year amid tense relations with Russia.

Belarus' defense ministry said the exercises, which are to last through Wednesday, are to prepare for joint operations, including responses to a nuclear accident.

ZELENSKYY SAYS UKRAINE HAS DEVELOPED 400-MILE RANGE WEAPONS FOLLOWING STRIKE ON RUSSIAN AIRPORT

The exercises are taking place in three western Belarus regions that border NATO members Poland and Lithuania. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said the purpose of the military exercises was to destabilize the region.

Russia Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko talk to each other in Moscow, Russia, on May 24, 2023. (Vyacheslav Viktorov, Roscongress Foundation via AP)

Belarus hosts Russian forces and equipment that have been used in the war in Ukraine, although Belarusian forces have not taken part. Russia also says it has deployed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ukraine's Joint Forces commander Gen. Serhii Naiev said Ukraine has strengthened its border with Belarus for the exercises.