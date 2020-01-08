Ottawa shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt as 'coordinated response' underway, police say

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa and a "coordinated response" is underway as police hunt for a suspect, according to officials.

The Ottawa Police Department said the incident happened about 7:30 a.m. in the 400-block of Gilmour Street, located in the central part of the city.

"Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway," police tweeted shortly after the shooting. "Please avoid the area."

In a news release, police said that officers were called to the scene after reports of multiple gunshots. Officers arriving at the scene found several people injured.

"At this time, three people have been transported to [a] hospital with serious injuries and one person has been confirmed deceased," authorities stated.

The incident was taking place about a half-mile south of Parliament Hill, CBC News reported. Parliament Hill is home to Canada's federal government and is the centerpiece of Ottawa’s downtown landscape.

Ottawa police tweeted that they were responding to the incident on Gilmour Street in a residential area, which has now been "secured."

Authorities said they are still searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting.

"This is not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody," Ottawa Police said.

The street where the shooting took place will remain closed in the area while the investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

Catherine McKenna, the member of Parliament for the area, said she was aware of the shooting in Centretown and said her thoughts are with the injured.

"I thank the emergency personnel who are currently responding, and I second their request that people avoid the area," she tweeted.

