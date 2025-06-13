Only survivor of deadly Air India plane crash says survival was a 'miracle'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Viswashkumar Ramesh, the lone survivor from the flight that crashed shortly after taking off from the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, described his survival as a "miracle" while speaking to DD India.

"I can't explain," he said.

The Boeing 787-8 crash had been bound for London Gatwick Airport, Air India explained in a post on X, which noted that there were 242 people on the flight, but "241 confirmed fatalities."

Without naming him in the post, the airline noted that the individual who survived "is a British national of Indian origin."

"When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared," Ramesh told the Hindustan Times, according to the outlet.

Ramesh told DD News that he "saw people dying," reports indicate.

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi met with Ramesh after the tragic crash.

"Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones," the airline noted in its post on X.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad," Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a statement.

"I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," he noted.