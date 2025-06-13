Expand / Collapse search
World

Only survivor of deadly Air India plane crash says survival was a 'miracle'

The plane crashed shortly after taking off, according to Air India

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Air India plane crashes in residential area of Ahmedabad with 240+ onboard Video

Air India plane crashes in residential area of Ahmedabad with 240+ onboard

Fox News' Greg Palkot reports the latest on the crash of a London-bound Air India flight with more than 240 onboard. Lt. Col. Darin Gaub, a retired Blackhawk helicopter pilot, provides analysis.

Viswashkumar Ramesh, the lone survivor from the flight that crashed shortly after taking off from the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, described his survival as a "miracle" while speaking to DD India.

"I can't explain," he said.

The Boeing 787-8 crash had been bound for London Gatwick Airport, Air India explained in a post on X, which noted that there were 242 people on the flight, but "241 confirmed fatalities."

AIR INDIA FLIGHT BOUND FOR LONDON CRASHES, AIRLINE CONFIRMS 1 SURVIVOR AND 241 FATALITIES

Lone plane crash survivor

This handout photo issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs shows Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah meeting British plane crash survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, at a hospital in Ahmedabad. (Ministry of Home Affairs India via AP)

Without naming him in the post, the airline noted that the individual who survived "is a British national of Indian origin."

"When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared," Ramesh told the Hindustan Times, according to the outlet.

Ramesh told DD News that he "saw people dying," reports indicate.

BOEING SHARES SLIDE AFTER AIR INDIA CRASH

Landing gear at airplane crash site in India

Aircraft landing gear at the crash site of Air India Ltd. flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, on Thursday, June 12, 2025.  (Siddharaj Solanki/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi met with Ramesh after the tragic crash.

"Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones," the airline noted in its post on X.

REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT TO HALT FLIGHTS FOR TRUMP-HOSTED MILITARY PARADE NEXT WEEK

Smoke rises after Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad Video

"Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad," Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a statement. 

"I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," he noted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.