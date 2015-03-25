Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 9, 2015

Officials say they may have found 5th killing by feral dogs in Mexico City park

By | Associated Press
  • Mexico Wild Dogs Killings
    Image 1 of 3

    In this 12 picture composite released by the Mexico City's Attorney Generals Office on Monday Jan. 7, 2013, several dogs are shown behind bars after they were caught in the vicinity where where a woman, her baby and a teenage couple were found dead and covered in dog bites in two separate incidents in recent days. Authorities have captured 25 dogs near the scene of the attacks in the capital's poor Iztapalapa district, but rather than calm residents, photos of the forlorn dogs brought a wave of sympathy for the animals, doubts about their involvement in the killings and debate about government handling of the stray dog problem. (AP Photo/Mexico City's Attorney Generals Office) (The Associated Press)

  • Mexico Wild Dog Killings
    Image 2 of 3

    Posters of missing dogs blanket a wall at the animal shelter in the hilltop borough of Iztapalapa in southeast Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013. The fatal mauling of four people by feral dogs in a Mexico City park set off debate Tuesday about the city's love/hate relationship with its dog population, and the guilt or innocence of 25 dogs trapped near the scene of the nightmarish killings. Liliana Hernandez, a self-described street dog rights activist who lives near the park, says many people let their dogs out during the day because their cinderblock homes are too small to keep them inside. Resident of their neighborhood started running frantically to collect their dogs when police began seizing strays Monday night, she said. A veterinarian at the Iztapalapa animal shelter said it appeared that at least one of the 25 captured dogs had been a pet. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) (The Associated Press)

  • 0c0dca14-Mexico Wild Dog Killings
    Image 3 of 3

    Enrique Martinez shows a photograph of his brother Samuel, who according to authorities was killed by feral dogs on Saturday, during an interview at his home in Iztapalapa, Mexico City. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013. The fatal mauling of four people by feral dogs in a Mexico City park set off debate Tuesday about the city's love/hate relationship with its dog population, and the guilt or innocence of 25 animals trapped near the scene of the nightmarish killings. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) (The Associated Press)

MEXICO CITY – Officials say they may have identified a fifth victim slain by a pack of feral dogs in a Mexico City park.

Prosecutors say a 15-year-old girl was found near the park on the night of Dec. 16, covered with apparent dog bites. She died in hospital soon after.

Authorities began capturing dogs in the Cerro de Estrella park this week after a mother and her infant boy were found dead and covered in dog bites on Dec. 29. On Saturday, the bodies of a teenage couple were found in the park in southeast Mexico City.