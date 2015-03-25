Officials say they may have found 5th killing by feral dogs in Mexico City park

next Image 1 of 3

Officials say they may have identified a fifth victim slain by a pack of feral dogs in a Mexico City park.

Prosecutors say a 15-year-old girl was found near the park on the night of Dec. 16, covered with apparent dog bites. She died in hospital soon after.

Authorities began capturing dogs in the Cerro de Estrella park this week after a mother and her infant boy were found dead and covered in dog bites on Dec. 29. On Saturday, the bodies of a teenage couple were found in the park in southeast Mexico City.