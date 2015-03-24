Officials say suicide bomber in northwest Pakistan kills 5 anti-Taliban tribal elders

Security officials in Pakistan say a suicide bomber has targeted a meeting of anti-Taliban elders in a tribal region bordering Afghanistan, killing five people and wounding 10.

The officials say the attacker, who wore an explosive vest, blew himself up Wednesday as the elders met in the Tirah Valley in the Khyber tribal region.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to journalists.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, suspicion fell on Pakistani Taliban, who have been blamed for previous attacks against elders in Khyber region and elsewhere in the northwest.

Khyber is believed to be a hiding place for militants. Pakistan's army in recent years has destroyed dozens of militant hideouts there, killing scores of suspected insurgents.