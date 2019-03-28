A fire broke out in an office building in Bangladesh’s capital Thursday afternoon, trapping people inside, with reports saying some have fallen from the building in an attempt to escape the flames.

Fire Department control room official Ershad Hossain said at least 19 firefighting units were working to douse the blaze and rescue people inside the FR Tower, located on a busy avenue in Dhaka's Banani commercial district. Military helicopters joined the rescue operation.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties, although some reports said several people fell from the building trying to escape the burning building.

At least six people were seen falling off the high-rise, the Daily Star reported. The condition of the individuals could not be confirmed, but they were all rushed to a hospital, the outlet reported. Witness video posted online showed at least one person slipping and falling off the building while attempting to climb down.

Witness Sajib Hasan said people were seen shouting for help from windows on the upper floors of the building.

Relatives of those believed to be trapped crowded the area in search of their loved ones, according to the Daily Star. Those who could not reach the missing were seen crying in despair.

“The last contact we had is that she said there were massive fumes and that it was difficult breathing. Now, we can’t reach her through phone,” a woman whose daughter worked in the building told the outlet.