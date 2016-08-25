Norwegian man held on suspicion of joining IS group in Syria

A court in Norway has detained a 32-year-old Norwegian man, suspected of joining the militant Islamic State group in Syria two years ago.

The Oslo District Court said Thursday that the suspect, an ethnic Norwegian, has acknowledged being in Syria from December 2014 to May this year, but denies guilt. The court ordered that he be remanded into custody for four weeks.

The suspect, who was arrested by Turkish border guards when crossing over from Syria, had been extradited to Norway on Tuesday. The Norwegian security police PST told national news agency NTB that they have started questiong the subject.

So far, five Norwegians have been convicted of joining IS extremists. Some 90 people from the Scandinavian country are suspected of having traveled to join the group.