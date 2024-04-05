Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Norway plans 'historic increase' in defense spending of $56B over next 12 years

Norway seeks to allocate a total of $152B toward defense between now and 2036

Associated Press
Published
  • The Norwegian government has announced plans for a significant increase in defense spending totaling $56 billion over the next 12 years.
  • Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre voiced the necessity of having a defense system aligned with the evolving security landscape.
  • The government seeks to allocate a total of $152 billion toward defense between now and 2036.

The Norwegian center-left government said Friday it plans "a historic increase" in defense spending of $56 billion over the next 12 years.

"We need a defense that is fit for purpose in the emerging security environment," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

"As our security environment is deteriorating, we need to spend more on and pay more attention to defense and preparedness," Gahr Støre said, adding that his two-party government wants to spend a total of $152 billion between now and 2036.

NORWAY SEEKS TO BOOST MILITARY NUMBERS THROUGH INCREASE IN CONSCRIPTED SOLDIERS

He said NATO-member Norway wants to, among other things, buy at least five new frigates and submarines, plus the Scandinavian nation’s first long-range air defense system, and expand the army from one to three brigades.

Norway soldiers

Norwegian soldiers march during a military parade ceremony on Nov. 25, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. The Norwegian government said on Friday it plans "a historic increase" in defense spending of $56 billion over the next 12 years. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said the increase would be made "without a cut in people’s public services" and the proposed spending would create jobs and investments in Norway.

Gahr Støre said Norway "is no threat to anyone, nor is NATO. But we must have the capability to defend ourselves if crisis and war occur."

His coalition that includes his own social democratic Labor party and the left-leaning Center Party is expected to win support for the proposal in the 169-seat Storting assembly. No date for a vote was set.

Earlier this month, oil-rich Norway said it wants to increase the number of conscripted soldiers from the present 9,000 to 13,500 by 2036.