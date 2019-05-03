North Korea launches short-range missiles: report

North Korea reportedly launched multiple unidentified short-range missiles on Saturday.

Word of the missile firings was reported by Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The country "fired multiple rounds of unidentified missiles from its east coast town of Wonsan in the northeastern direction" the agency said, citing a news release. It took place "between 9:06 a.m. and 9:27 a.m." local time, the outlet said. The missile was reportedly launched toward the East Sea.

The Pentagon could not confirm the missile launch to Fox News, but said officials were looking into the report.

If the firing is confirmed, it would mark North Korea's first missile test since November 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

