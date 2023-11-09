Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan

New island emerges off coast of Japan following underwater volcanic eruption

The unnamed undersea volcano began erupting on October 21

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spews lava into molten lake Video

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spews lava into molten lake

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano glowed at night as spewing lava fountains fed a lake of molten rock. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

An underwater volcano erupted off Japan's coast three weeks ago, giving birth to a new island.

The unnamed undersea volcano, located about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) south of mainland Japan and a kilometer from Iwo Jima (half a mile) off the southern coast of Iwo Jima, began erupting on October 21.

Yuji Usui, an analyst in the Japan Meteorological Agency's volcanic division, said that in early November, the island measured roughly 100 metres (328 feet) in diameter and was as high as 20 metres (66 feet) above the sea.

VOLCANO ERUPTS IN ICELAND FOR FIRST TIME IN 6,000 YEARS

Aerial photo of explosion off Iwoto Island in Japan

This aerial photo shows steam billowing from the waters off Iwoto Island, Ogasawara town in the Pacific Ocean, southern Tokyo, on Oct. 30, 2023. A new island, 100 meters in diameter, formed by erupted rock, is seen near the steam, according to Kyodo News. (Kyodo News via AP)

'SMOKING GUN EVIDENCE': WHAT A 'MONSTER' BLACK HOLE WAS DISCOVERED DOING THAT CONCERNED SCIENTISTS

  • Aerial photo of explosion off Iwoto Island in Japan
    Image 1 of 3

    A new island, 100 meters in diameter, formed by erupted rock, is seen near the steam, according to Kyodo News.  (Kyodo News via AP)

  • Aerial photo of explosion off Iwoto Island in Japan
    Image 2 of 3

    This aerial photo shows steam billowing from the waters off Iwoto Island, Ogasawara town in the Pacific Ocean, southern Tokyo, on Oct. 30, 2023.  (Kyodo News via AP)

  • Aerial photo of explosion off Iwoto Island in Japan
    Image 3 of 3

    In this aerial photo, plume billows from the water off the Ioto island, following an eruption in Ogasawara, southern Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 30, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

He added that the new island had already begun to erode due to its "crumbly" formation.

"We just have to see the development," he said. "But the island may not last very long."

He said experts are still analyzing the development, including details of the deposits. 

The new island could survive longer if it is made of lava or something more durable than volcanic rocks such as pumice.

Aerial photo of explosion off Iwoto Island in Japan

In this photo provided by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, steam billows from the waters off Ioto island, Ogasawara town in the Pacific Ocean, southern Tokyo, on Nov. 1, 2023.  (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force via AP)

  • Aerial photo of explosion off Iwoto Island in Japan
    Image 1 of 3

    In this aerial photo, plume billows from the water off the Ioto island, following an eruption in Ogasawara, southern Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 30, 2023.  (Kyodo News via AP)

  • Aerial photo of explosion off Iwoto Island in Japan
    Image 2 of 3

    A new island, 100 meters in diameter, formed by erupted rock, is seen near the steam, according to Kyodo News. (Kyodo News via AP)

  • Aerial photo of explosion off Iwoto Island in Japan
    Image 3 of 3

    In this aerial photo, plume billows from the water off the Ioto island, seen rear, following an eruption in Ogasawara, southern Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 30, 2023.  (Kyodo News via AP)

Photos of the eruption show large plumes of smoke above the tiny island, which is now part of the Ogasawara Island chain.

Of about 1,500 active volcanoes in the world, 111 are in Japan, which sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX WEATHER APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.