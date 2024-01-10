Nepal's former national cricket team captain receives 8-year prison sentence for rape

Nepal's former national team captain, Sandeep Lamichhane, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for rape.

The Kathmandu District Court judge issued the sentence and ordered Lamichhane to pay a fine of $2,250.

A woman reported being sexually assaulted on Aug. 21, 2022, leading to Lamichhane's arrest and release on bail during the court proceedings.

Nepal's star cricket player and former captain of the national team was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday for rape and ordered to pay a fine.

The Kathmandu District Court judge issued the sentence for Sandeep Lamichhane. He has the next 100 days to make an appeal.

Lamichhane’s attorneys were not available for comment, but local news reports said they were likely to appeal.

'BUDDHA BOY' ARRESTED IN NEPAL ON CHARGES OF RAPE, KIDNAPPING AFTER FOLLOWERS DISAPPEARED

Court official Chandra Prasad Panthi told reporters that Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal also ordered Lamichhane to pay $2,250 as a fine and another $1,500 to the victim as compensation.

The victim said she was sexually assaulted on Aug. 21, 2022. Lamichhane was arrested soon afterward and spent time in jail before being allowed out on bail while the case was heard in court.

MISSING NC GIRL FOUND INSIDE TRAP DOOR, KENTUCKY MAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING: REPORTS

The courts also allowed him to play matches.

The identity of the victim has been kept confidential.