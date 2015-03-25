Expand / Collapse search
NATO says investigating airstrike that killed child in southern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – The U.S.-led international coalition in Afghanistan says it is investigating an airstrike it launched that killed a child and injured two women, leading to a condemnation of the incident by Afghanistan's president.

The coalition known as the International Security Assistance Forces announced the investigation in a statement Friday.

The airstrike Thursday also killed an insurgent in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province.

It coalition said it regrets any civilian casualties as a result of its airstrike.

President Hamid Karzai says in a statement that if such incidents continue he will not sign a security deal with the United States.

He has already deferred signing a deal until his second and last term expires in April, but has not completely excluded the possibility of doing so.