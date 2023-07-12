Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

NATO members Turkey, Greece ready to 'reset' relations in effort to bypass decades-old dispute

Both NATO countries are looking to increase their air forces with assistance from the US

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Greece is ready to "reset" relations with neighbor Turkey in an effort to bypass decades-old disputes between the two NATO members, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday.

Mitsotakis held an hourlong meeting Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and told reporters they had agreed to continue high-level contacts.

"Our problems have not been magically resolved," Mitsotakis said. "But today’s meeting confirmed my intention and that of President Erdogan to reset Greek-Turkish relations."

GREECE REBUKES EU BORDER AGENCY'S THREATS TO LEAVE COUNTRY OVER MIGRANT DEATHS: 'UNTHINKABLE'

Cabinet ministers from the two sides are due to meet after the summer in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Mitsotakis said.

Greeces Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotaki

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before their meeting at the NATO Summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023.  (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Ministers Office via AP)

Wednesday's talks were held a day after Turkey dropped its objections to Sweden’s membership in NATO and signaled further willingness to lower tension with Western nations, including Greece.

PRESIDENT BIDEN SKIPS NATO DINNER; WHITE HOUSE CITES ONGOING WORKLOAD

Turkey and Greece remain at odds over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, a dispute that affects illegal migration into the European Union, mineral rights, and the projection of military power.

Both NATO members are seeking to upgrade their air forces with assistance from the United States: Ankara wants new and upgraded F-16 fighter jets, while Athens is keen to join the F-35 program.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The defense ministers of Greece and Turkey, Nikos Dendias and Yasar Guler, held a separate meeting in Vilnius on Wednesday.