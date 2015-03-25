Expand / Collapse search
December 11, 2015

Namibian military aircraft transports remains of 33 who died in Mozambique Airlines crash

By | Associated Press
    This Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013 photo, shows remains of parts of a Mozambique Airlines plane which crashed in the Bwabwata National Park, Namibia. The Mozambique Airlines plane carrying 33 people crashed, killing all on board, officials said Saturday. The plane crashed in the Namibian national park near the border with Angola and there were no survivors, Namibian police and Mozambican authorities said. An investigation of the cause was underway, and teams of experts headed to the scene. (AP Photo/NAMPA, Olavi Haikera) (The Associated Press)

JOHANNESBURG – A Namibian report says the remains of 33 people who died in a Mozambique Airlines plane crash are being transported to the Namibian capital, Windhoek.

The Namibia Press Agency reported Sunday that a Namibian military plane is carrying the remains, which are to be kept at the police mortuary.

The Angola-bound plane crashed Friday in a Namibian national park near the border with Angola and there were no survivors. Searchers found the wreckage on Saturday.

Mozambique Airlines says the aircraft was carrying six crewmembers and 27 passengers, including 10 Mozambicans, nine Angolans, five Portuguese, and one citizen each from France, Brazil and China.

An investigation of the cause is underway.