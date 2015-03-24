Expand / Collapse search
Myanmar students threaten nationwide protests over restrictive education law

YANGON, Myanmar – Students in Myanmar are threatening to hold nationwide protests unless the government amends an education law that they say restricts their academic freedom and prohibits them from engaging in political activities.

After rallying in the streets of Yangon for four consecutive days Monday — and defying the threat of arrest — they gave the government 60 days to meet their demands.

They are seeking assurances colleges and universities will be free of the controls that crippled higher education in the past.

Among other things, they want the right to form student unions.

Myanmar has been grappling with political reforms since 2011, when the repressive junta ceded power to a government headed by ex-general President Thein Sein.

But experts say the education system still needs a complete overhaul.