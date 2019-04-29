Mozambique's 2nd cyclone floods northeastern centers

next Image 1 of 2

Rains from Cyclone Kenneth, the second tropical storm to hit Mozambique within weeks, continued to pound the northeastern city of Pemba and surrounding areas causing massive flooding and destruction.

One death has been confirmed so far and 160,000 people are at risk, with more torrential rain forecast for the days ahead.

The government described the situation as "critical" in other centers of Cabo Delgado province which are unreachable by road. In a statement Sunday night, the government said the death toll could rise due to "worrying" rains.

The towns of Ibo, Macomia and Quissanga have been badly flooded and many buildings and homes destroyed. Access to those centers is currently not possible by road and the heavy rains have made air contact difficult. Safe drinking water has become scarce.