Published
Last Update December 10, 2015

Mother of Roma girl expelled from France attacked in Kosovo

By | Associated Press
    Resat and his wife Dzemila Dibrani look at a copy of the Italian birth certificate of daughter Leonarda Dibrani in a shelter house in the northern town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Friday Oct. 18, 2013. The family were expelled from France as illegal immigrants last week and Leonarda Dibrani, taken by police from a school field trip last week, shocked many. Thousands of high school students protested in Paris angry at the expulsion of immigrant children and families like the Dibrani family. The demonstration came as the government was finalising a report on Friday into the treatment of a 15-year-old girl taken by police from a school field trip, then deported to Kosovo with her family as illegal immigrants. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) (The Associated Press)

    Leonarda Dibrani, 15, expelled from France last week, talks outside a shelter house in the northern town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Friday Oct. 18, 2013. Leonarda Dibrani, taken by police from a school field trip last week then sent to Kosovo with her family, shocked many. Thousands of high school students protested in Paris angry at the expulsion of immigrant children and families like the Dibrani family. The demonstration came as the government was finalising a report on Friday into the treatment of a 15-year-old girl taken by police from a school field trip, then deported to Kosovo with her family as illegal immigrants. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) (The Associated Press)

PRISTINA, Kosovo – A teenager who was expelled from France in a case that touched off a debate about immigration suffered another crisis when her mother was beaten and hospitalized in Kosovo.

Police say Leonarda Dibrani's parents, Resat and Dzemila Dibrani, were accosted Sunday by another Roma couple in downtown Mitrovica.

Dzemila, who was briefly hospitalized before being discharged, sustained unspecified injuries when the Roma man inquired about the fate of a child from their past romance, a Kosovo official said on condition of anonymity. Both couples are being questioned by police.

The deportation of the Dibrani family, whose requests for asylum were rejected, has lit a firestorm in France when it became public that 15-year-old Leonarda was detained by police as she got off a bus from a school trip.