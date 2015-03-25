Mother of Roma girl expelled from France attacked in Kosovo

next Image 1 of 2

A teenager who was expelled from France in a case that touched off a debate about immigration suffered another crisis when her mother was beaten and hospitalized in Kosovo.

Police say Leonarda Dibrani's parents, Resat and Dzemila Dibrani, were accosted Sunday by another Roma couple in downtown Mitrovica.

Dzemila, who was briefly hospitalized before being discharged, sustained unspecified injuries when the Roma man inquired about the fate of a child from their past romance, a Kosovo official said on condition of anonymity. Both couples are being questioned by police.

The deportation of the Dibrani family, whose requests for asylum were rejected, has lit a firestorm in France when it became public that 15-year-old Leonarda was detained by police as she got off a bus from a school trip.