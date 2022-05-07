Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

Breakaway Moldova state of Transnistria reports explosions along Ukraine border

Transnistria remains an unrecognized breakaway region in Moldova

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
The breakaway Moldovan state of Transnistria reported explosions in a village along the Ukrainian border Friday evening, according to the region’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD). 

"At least two drones flew over the military unit in Voronkovo, four explosions sounded," local media outlet Novosti Pridnestrovya reported.

The MVD placed the explosions near a former airfield at approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday. 

  • Moldova President Sandu
    Image 1 of 3

    FILE PHOTO: Moldovan President Maia Sandu speaks during a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, Moldova March 6, 2022.  (Olivier Douliery/Pool via Reuters/File Photo)

  • Transnistria Ministry Foreign Affairs
    Image 2 of 3

    A view of the damaged building of the Ministry of State Security, in Tiraspol, the capital of the breakaway region of Transnistria, a disputed territory unrecognized by the international community, in Moldova, Monday, April 25, 2022. Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria say several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades hit the Ministry of State Security on Monday. The Interior Ministry said in a Facebook post that some of the building's windows were broken and that smoke was coming from the structure.  (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria via AP)

  • Ukraine Border Transnistria
    Image 3 of 3

    Ukrainian border guards stand at a checkpoint at the border with Moldova breakaway Transnistria region, near Odessa March 13, 2014.  (Reuters/Yevgeny Volokin   )

"Four explosions took place near the village of Voronkove, Rybnytskyi District, near the former airfield," the MVD said. "On the evening of May 6, at around 9:40 pm, the first two explosive devices were probably dropped from one of the drones. An hour later the attack was repeated."

Transnistria remains an unrecognized breakaway state within Moldova, similar to the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics within Ukraine. 

Putin set off his invasion of Ukraine by formally recognizing the two breakaway regions, and some analysts believe he will push for both regions to vote on referendums to join Russia. Once he has firmed up control of the Donbas region in Ukraine, analysts believe he will repeat the process with Transnistria. 

Transnistria remains under pro-Russian separatist control and permanently hosts 1,500 Russian troops and an arms depot, according to The Guardian.

Russia heightened its focus on Transnistria over the past few weeks after a number of explosions reportedly rocked the area on April 26. Russian Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said his country was "concerned" over the string of explosions in the breakaway state. 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu convened Security Council meetings following the April incidents. She had warned of potential efforts to create a pretext of tensions rising and "security situation" in Transnistria – similar to such attempts by Russia in the run-up to its invasion of Ukraine. 

Sandu has yet to say anything regarding Saturday’s reported explosions. 

NATO expects further explosions and similar reported attacks in the region, which could create problems for Ukraine as it looks to continue fighting for the Donbas region, according to Ukrainian outlet Pravda. 

