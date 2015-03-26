Missing Twins' Mother in Corsica to Assist Search

The mother of the twin Swiss 6-year-old girls who disappeared two weeks ago is in the French Mediterranean island of Corsica to assist with the search for her daughters.

Irina Lucidi has appealed for tips from anyone who might have seen the twins, who went missing Jan. 30.

Speaking to journalists at a brief news conference in the Corsican capital Ajaccio, on Sunday, Lucidi said she'd taken part in investigators' helicopter fly overs of the island. She didn't provide any additional details.

Hope of finding the girls alive is fading after a letter from their father turned up declaring he'd killed them. The father, Matthias Kaspar Schepp, killed himself in Italy after taking the twins to Corsica. He left the island alone.

"I can confirm that in his letter he also said that they did not suffer and were resting in peace," said Swiss police spokesman Jean-Christophe Sauterel.

