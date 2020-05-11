Missile strikes Iranian naval support ship, kills sailor, injures others: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

TEHRAN, Iran — State television says a Iranian missile struck a naval support ship during an exercise in the Gulf of Oman, killing at least one sailor and wounding others.

The report Monday said the Konarak, a Hendijan-class support ship, was too close to a target during an exercise Sunday. It had been putting targets out for other ships to target.

It said the missile struck the vessel accidentally.

TRUMP SAYS HE'S INSTRUCTED NAVY TO 'DESTROY' ANY IRANIAN GUNBOATS HARASSING US SHIPS

Iran regularly holds exercises in the region, which is closed to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil passes. The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which monitors the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iranian state television, as well as the semiofficial Fars and ISNA news agencies, said the incident happened Sunday aboard the Konarak, a Hendijan-class support ship. The incident occurred near the port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman.

US NAVY CLAIMS IRAN'S NAVY TAUNTS SHIPS IN PERSIAN GULF

Iranian media said the Konarak had been overhauled in 2018 and was able to launch sea missiles. The Dutch-made, 47-meter (155-foot) vessel was in service since 1988 and had capacity of 40 tons. It usually carries a crew of 20 sailors.

Iran regularly holds exercises in the region, which is closed to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world's oil passes. The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which monitors the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Iranian media rarely report on incidents during its exercises. This incident also comes amid months of heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.