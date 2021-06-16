‘Millennial Bonnie and Clyde’ arrested for murder in Hungary after monthslong manhunt

A glamorous young Canadian couple wanted for murder have been arrested in Hungary following a months-long international manhunt, authorities said.

Yun "Lucy" Lu Li, 25, and her boyfriend Oliver Karafa, 28, allegedly fled to eastern Europe after a February shooting that left a man dead and a pregnant woman seriously injured, the CBC reported.

The jet-setting duo — who have been dubbed the "millennial Bonnie and Clyde" by local media — hopped across several countries before they were tracked down by Hungarian authorities in Budapest on Saturday.

"It’s been a journey that has taken a lot of strides and a lot of new information that has led to this," Hamilton Police Det.-Sgt. Jim Callender told reporters about the arrests Monday.

Li and Karafa were suspects in the Feb. 28 murder of Tyler Pratt, 28, and the attempted murder of his 26-year-old fiancée, according to The Daily Beast.

Pratt, a father of three, was shot and killed inside his home in the Canadian city of Hamilton.

His fiancée was hospitalized and has since been released and is recovering. She had been pregnant at the time but lost the baby due to her injuries, Pratt’s mother, Jonni Yeomans, told the Daily Beast.

"We’ve gone through a devastating time," Yeomans said. "We’ve lost a grandbaby through it, as well as our son."

Police have said that the two couples were "associates," but have not provided a motive for the attack, the National Post reported.

Li is a social media influencer and the daughter of a prominent Toronto businesswoman Winnie Liao, according to the reports.

"We are deeply shocked, disturbed and puzzled by Lucy’s involvement in the unfortunate incident," her family said in a statement.

Her boyfriend, Karafa, is originally from Slovakia, one of the countries the pair travelled through while on the lam. He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2014 for his role in a drunk driving incident that killed a 24-year-old man.

Both Li and Karafa were charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder and are now facing extradition to Canada.

