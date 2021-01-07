Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hong Kong
Published

Mike Pompeo calls for Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates to be released

Hong Kong police arrested 53 former lawmakers and democracy proponents Wednesday for allegedly violating the new national security law

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called for the immediate release of dozens of pro-democracy politicians and advocates arrested in Hong Kong, adding that the U.S. was considering sanctions in response to their detention.

Pompeo called the arrests under a new national security law an "outrage."

"Those arrested are guilty of nothing but exercising the democratic rights promised to them by treaty, and due to them through virtue of their humanity," the secretary said in a statement. "They should be released immediately and unconditionally."

Hong Kong police arrested 53 former lawmakers and democracy proponents Wednesday for allegedly violating the new national security law by participating in unofficial election primaries for the territory's legislature last year.

HONG KONG PROTESTS: ABOUT 50 ACTIVISTS ARRESTED UNDER NEW NATIONAL SECURITY LAW

Former law professor Benny Tai, center, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, sits in a car after being arrested by police in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Associated Press)

Former law professor Benny Tai, center, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, sits in a car after being arrested by police in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Associated Press)

The mass arrests were the largest move against Hong Kong’s democracy movement since the law was imposed by Beijing last June to quell dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.

STATE DEPARTMENT CONSIDERS DESIGNATING CUBA A STATE SPONSOR OF TERRORISM, SOURCE SAYS 

Pompeo added the U.S. won’t "stand idly by while the people of Hong Kong suffer under Communist oppression.

"The United States will consider sanctions and other restrictions on any and all individuals and entities involved in executing this assault on the Hong Kong people, explore restrictions against the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in the United States, and take additional immediate actions against officials who have undermined Hong Kong’s democratic processes."

He also decried the reported arrest of an American citizen, human rights lawyer John Clancey. 

American human rights lawyer John Clancey, center, is arrested by police in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Associated Press)

American human rights lawyer John Clancey, center, is arrested by police in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let me be clear: The United States will not tolerate the arbitrary detention or harassment of U.S. citizens," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.