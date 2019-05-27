Migrant attempting to reach Europe discovered in hidden car box by Spanish border police

Newly released photos by authorities in Spain show how desperate some migrants are to make it to Europe, with one pictured over the weekend stowed away in a hidden box in a car.

The Spanish Civil Guard said Monday the discovery was made on Saturday at the border in Beni-Enzar, Morocco as the vehicle was attempting to get into Melilla, a Spanish enclave on the north African coast.

Photos released by police show a stowaway compartment hidden in the space between the engine and vehicle's dashboard, where the man was located.

VENEZUELANS RISK DEATH TRYING TO CROSS INTO COLOMBIA ESCAPING VIOLENCE, HUNGER, FOX NEWS FINDS

The incident was one of three discoveries within three hours of migrants hiding in vehicles at the border, Sky News reported.

Authorities also found another migrant behind a vehicle's rear seats.

A fourth person was discovered hiding in the base of a dump truck, where he was in danger of being crushed by the vehicle's axles, according to Sky News.

BEN STILLER ADVOCATES FOR SYRIAN REFUGEES IN EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY, URGES LAWMAKERS TO 'NOT LOOK AWAY'

The migrants discovered on Saturday included a 15-year-old girl, a 21-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man. Two of them had to be treated by officials for asphyxia, disorientation and joint pain.

The three Moroccan drivers of the vehicles were all arrested, according to Sky News.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The incidents on Saturday were the latest in attempts by African migrants to cross into Melilla to get into Europe.

Two men were discovered sewn into mattresses that were strapped to the top of a van in January and a 12-year-old boy was discovered behind a dashboard in 2017.