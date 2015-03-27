Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update November 17, 2014

Mexico's supreme court votes to uphold Mexico City law allowing adoptions by same-sex couples

By | Associated Press

MEXICO CITY – MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's supreme court votes to uphold Mexico City law allowing adoptions by same-sex couples.