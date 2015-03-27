Mexico's supreme court votes to uphold Mexico City law allowing adoptions by same-sex couples
MEXICO CITY – MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's supreme court votes to uphold Mexico City law allowing adoptions by same-sex couples.
