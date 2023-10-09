Expand / Collapse search
Mexico

Mexico's president to lodge diplomatic protest against Texas truck inspections causing border delays

Approximately 19,000 trucks encountered delays at the border as a result of these measures

Associated Press
Published
Mexico’s president said Monday he is going to send a diplomatic note to the United States to protest Texas truck inspections that have caused major delays at border crossings.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed Monday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to enforce additional truck inspections was "very irresponsible" and politically motivated.

Mexico’s national freight transport chamber said Sunday that 19,000 trucks were delayed at the border. The freight association claimed the delayed trucks were carrying about $1.9 billion in goods.

VIDEO SHOWS TRAIN FILLED WITH MIGRANTS HEADING TOWARD US SOUTHERN BORDER FROM MEXICO

It said in a statement that the delays were "severely affecting" cross-border trade.

"We are going to send a diplomatic note today to protest the Texas' governor's attitude of putting up obstacles to free transit on our borders without any reason, but rather with political motivations," López Obrador said. "He is using the immigration issue to play politics."

Bridge closures and train delaysbecause of the influx of migrants crossing the border have also affected freight traffic in recent weeks.