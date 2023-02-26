Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

Mexican president goes viral for claim he has photo proof of mythical woodland elf

It does not appear the Mexico president was joking in his Twitter post

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
President Biden attends summit in Mexico City to discuss immigration and drug trafficking Video

President Biden attends summit in Mexico City to discuss immigration and drug trafficking

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on Mexico's approach to cartels and President Biden's upcoming meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as the migrant and drug surge continue on 'Special Report.'

The president of Mexico is going viral after he posted a photo to social media he said shows a mythical woodland elf of Mayan folklore.

"Everything is mystical," Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a Twitter post Saturday, accompanied by two photos, including one that the president says shows an "aluxe."

According to traditional Mayan belief, "aluxes" are small, mischievous creatures that inhabit forests and fields and are prone to playing tricks on people, like hiding things. Some people leave small offerings to appease them.

Obrador has racked up nearly 5 million views on the post as of Sunday. One photo in the post shows a pre-Hispanic sculpture in Ek Balam, a Yucatec-Maya archaeological site, while the other photo shows a nighttime shot of what appears to be a creature in a tree with glowing eyes.

DO YOU SEE GHOSTS IN THIS VIDEO? VERMONT PARANORMAL INVESTIGATORS REVEAL THEIR FINDINGS

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he has proof of an  "aluxe." 

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he has proof of an  "aluxe."  (Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador/Twitter)

It does not appear the president was joking in his Twitter post

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO CONJURED UP ‘LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW’: WASHINGTON IRVING, FIRST US CELEBRITY AUTHOR

The photo of the alleged aluxe was taken last week by an engineer at the construction site of a new train railway in the Yucatan peninsula, according to Obrador. The railway is being constructed to transport tourists to and from popular destinations, including Mayan ruins.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a ceremony in Mexico City, Aug. 13, 2021.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a ceremony in Mexico City, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP)

The post has set off mockery and astonishment among some Twitter users, including speculation that the creature in the tree is actually just an animal.

FROM LOCH NESS TO BIGFOOT: MYTHICAL MONSTERS WORTH TRAVELING FOR

President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet at the National Palace in Mexico City, Jan. 10, 2023.

President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet at the National Palace in Mexico City, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other users posted screenshots appearing to show the photo is old and was previously used in other news stories in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 