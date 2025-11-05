Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

World

Mexican President Sheinbaum to press charges after man gropes her on walk

Mexico City mayor announces arrest after disturbing incident went viral on social media

By Emma Bussey , Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum decided to press charges against a man who was seen groping and trying to kiss her while she was on a short walk in Mexico City on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sheinbaum said that she would "review the legislation so that this crime is punishable in all 32 [Mexican] states." 

In a video accompanying the post, she remarked that "if this can happen to the president, what can we expect for all the young women in our country?"

Sheinbaum, 62, was seen in a video that has since gone viral speaking with locals when a man approaches the president from behind and puts his hands on her body before leaning toward her face. The Mexican president later described the man as being "totally drunk."

MEXICAN SENATORS BRAWL ON CAMERA DURING DEBATE OVER US TARGETING CARTELS

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gestures while speaking

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Nov. 3, 2025.  (Henry Romero/File Photo/Reuters)

In the video, Sheinbaum, who is immediately and visibly startled, turns toward the man and gently pushes his hands away, while managing to maintain a stiff smile.

A government official is seen in the video quickly stepping in to separate the two as the president backs away. The man was then led off as onlookers watched in disbelief.

The incident reportedly took place as Sheinbaum was walking between Mexico’s National Palace and the Education Ministry. 

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada announced Tuesday night that the man had been arrested, The Associated Press reported.

JUDGE TELLS CUOMO TO STOP USING TAXPAYER MONEY TO 'RESURRECT HIS PUBLIC IMAGE' IN LEGAL CASE

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at a news conference

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum attends a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Nov. 3, 2025.  (Henry Romero/Reuters)

While speaking at her daily news conference on Wednesday, Sheinbaum framed the moment as symbolic of a broader issue facing Mexican women.

"This is something I experienced as a woman, but it is something that all women in our country experience," she said.

When addressing the video of the incident, Sheinbaum said that posting it was "completely unethical and immoral."

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SCREAMS DURING VIRAL DC ARREST: 'WHAT I VOTED FOR'

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 3, 2025.  (Raquel Cunha/File Photo/Reuters)

In the wake of the incident, Sheinbaum announced a plan to launch a campaign to educate men on respecting women's rights.

"This is an issue of dignity for women and of recognizing our rights," she said. "We have published a women's rights booklet, and this is connected to that. It's a matter of defending all Mexican women."

Sheinbaum, who took office in October 2024 as Mexico’s first female president, emphasized that the incident would not deter her from engaging directly with citizens.

"We cannot distance ourselves from the people," she said. "That would be to deny where we come from and who we are."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Before becoming president, Sheinbaum was Head of Government of Mexico City until 2023.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sheinbaum's office for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

Close modal

Continue