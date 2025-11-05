Mexican President Sheinbaum to press charges after man gropes her on walk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum decided to press charges against a man who was seen groping and trying to kiss her while she was on a short walk in Mexico City on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sheinbaum said that she would "review the legislation so that this crime is punishable in all 32 [Mexican] states."

In a video accompanying the post, she remarked that "if this can happen to the president, what can we expect for all the young women in our country?"

Sheinbaum, 62, was seen in a video that has since gone viral speaking with locals when a man approaches the president from behind and puts his hands on her body before leaning toward her face. The Mexican president later described the man as being "totally drunk."

In the video, Sheinbaum, who is immediately and visibly startled, turns toward the man and gently pushes his hands away, while managing to maintain a stiff smile.

A government official is seen in the video quickly stepping in to separate the two as the president backs away. The man was then led off as onlookers watched in disbelief.

The incident reportedly took place as Sheinbaum was walking between Mexico’s National Palace and the Education Ministry.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada announced Tuesday night that the man had been arrested, The Associated Press reported.

While speaking at her daily news conference on Wednesday, Sheinbaum framed the moment as symbolic of a broader issue facing Mexican women.

"This is something I experienced as a woman, but it is something that all women in our country experience," she said.

When addressing the video of the incident, Sheinbaum said that posting it was "completely unethical and immoral."

In the wake of the incident, Sheinbaum announced a plan to launch a campaign to educate men on respecting women's rights.

"This is an issue of dignity for women and of recognizing our rights," she said. "We have published a women's rights booklet, and this is connected to that. It's a matter of defending all Mexican women."

Sheinbaum, who took office in October 2024 as Mexico’s first female president, emphasized that the incident would not deter her from engaging directly with citizens.

"We cannot distance ourselves from the people," she said. "That would be to deny where we come from and who we are."

Before becoming president, Sheinbaum was Head of Government of Mexico City until 2023.

