Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

Mexican judge orders 5 people held in homicide investigation into migrant center fire

Northern Mexico immigration detention center fire killed 40 migrants

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Mexican judge ordered that three Mexican immigration officials, a private security guard and a Venezuelan migrant be held for investigation in connection with a fire last week at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico that killed 40 migrants.

The four people responsible for security at the Ciudad Juarez facility will be held on charges of homicide by omission and causing injuries, while the migrant who allegedly set the fire faces charges of homicide and causing injuries, Mexico’s Federal Judiciary Council said after Tuesday’s hearing.

3 FOUND DEAD IN CANCUN'S HOTEL ZONE, AMIDST TROUBLING SURGE IN VIOLENCE

A Venezuelan migrant sits on the sidewalk where an altar was created with candles and photos outside the Mexican immigration detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on March 30, 2023.

A Venezuelan migrant sits on the sidewalk where an altar was created with candles and photos outside the Mexican immigration detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A video from a security camera inside the facility shows guards walking away when the fire started last Monday night inside the cell holding migrants and not making any attempt to release them. It was not clear whether those guards had keys to the cell doors.

More than two dozen migrants were seriously injured in the fire.