Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

Mexican army clashes with angry border residents after soldiers randomly fired into a pickup truck, killing 3

The troops allegedly fired rounds during their clash with the residents of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mexican army soldiers apparently clashed with residents of the rough border city of Nuevo Laredo, according to a rights activist.

Raymundo Ramos said Sunday that residents were angry because soldiers had fired into a pickup truck earlier in the day. Ramos said at least three people were killed.

The Mexican army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MEXICAN PRESIDENT HOPES CONVICTED EX-SECURITY CHIEF WILL TURN INFORMER

Mexico’s army soldiers clashed with residents of border town Nuevo Laredo Sunday. 

Mexico’s army soldiers clashed with residents of border town Nuevo Laredo Sunday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Videos of the incident posted on social media show residents scuffling with soldiers on a street near the bullet-ridden pickup truck.

In a taped statement, Ramos said troops fired indiscriminately into moving vehicles in Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas. Ramos claimed troops also fired rounds during the confrontation with residents.

Nuevo Laredo is dominated by the Northeast drug cartel, and has also been the scene of human rights violations by the military in the past.