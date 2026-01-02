McDonald's customer launches flying kick at employee during heated restaurant brawl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A customer at a McDonald's in Brazil was seen launching into a flying kick toward an employee during a fight in the fast-food restaurant.

The incident happened at the chain's Sao Paulo location during a confrontation between workers and customers, The Sun reported.

A couple was seen arguing with staff members on Dec. 13 when the dispute escalated.

As both sides scream at each other, a female customer is seen hurling a fallen burger at one of the employees, the outlet reported.

In response, an employee throws what appeared to be a burger box at a man in a white T-shirt who appears to be accompanying the woman.

The man leads a small girl away before he launched himself at employees near a counter with a flying kick. An employee then appears to throw a punch, prompting the man to walk away.

Other employees attempted to step in as the woman demanded her money back. She is seen picking something up from the counter and throwing it before the footage ends.

The reason for the dispute was unclear, but local media outlets said it could have stemmed from a food order.

McDonald’s said it regretted the scenes of violence at its Sao Paulo branch, the Sun report states.

The fast-food giant said it was investigating the incident and taking appropriate measures.