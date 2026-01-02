Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fast Food

McDonald's customer launches flying kick at employee during heated restaurant brawl

The dispute in a Sao Paulo location escalated after woman threw burger at staff member, prompting violent confrontation

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Florida sheriff describes 'McMess' after altercation at McDonald's leads to shooting Video

Florida sheriff describes 'McMess' after altercation at McDonald's leads to shooting

Two customers allegedly threatened a McDonald's worker in the drive-thru and the worker ended up shooting one of them, the Polk County sheriff said. (Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A customer at a McDonald's in Brazil was seen launching into a flying kick toward an employee during a fight in the fast-food restaurant. 

The incident happened at the chain's Sao Paulo location during a confrontation between workers and customers, The Sun reported.

A couple was seen arguing with staff members on Dec. 13 when the dispute escalated. 

MCDONALD'S WORKER SHOOTS CUSTOMER IN NECK DURING 'MCMESS' ALTERCATION, FLORIDA SHERIFF SAYS

Man launches a flying kick at McDonald's worker circled in red

An altercation occurred in a McDonald's in Brazil, which ended in a customer launching a "flying kick" at an employee. (Mike Leidig/newsX)

As both sides scream at each other, a female customer is seen hurling a fallen burger at one of the employees, the outlet reported. 

In response, an employee throws what appeared to be a burger box at a man in a white T-shirt who appears to be accompanying the woman.

The man leads a small girl away before he launched himself at employees near a counter with a flying kick. An employee then appears to throw a punch, prompting the man to walk away. 

WATCH: FOOD ORDER MIX-UP TRIGGERS BRAWL AT BURGER JOINT, LEADING TO SEVEN ARRESTS

McDonald's worker and customer have a altercation

Footage captured an altercation in a McDonald's in Brazil. (Mike Leidig/newsX)

Other employees attempted to step in as the woman demanded her money back. She is seen picking something up from the counter and throwing it before the footage ends. 

The reason for the dispute was unclear, but local media outlets said it could have stemmed from a food order. 

McDonald’s said it regretted the scenes of violence at its Sao Paulo branch, the Sun report states. 

McDonald's worker hurls an item at a customer

A McDonald's employee in Brazil is seen getting ready to throw something toward a customer.  (Mike Leidig/newsX)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fast-food giant said it was investigating the incident and taking appropriate measures.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue