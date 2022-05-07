Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Mariupol steel plant: All women, children and the elderly evacuated, official says

The fate of Ukrainian troops hunkered in the plant’s tunnels remains unclear

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday that the humanitarian mission in Mariupol had been "completed" and that all women, children and elderly civilians had been pulled from the Azovstal steel plant. 

"All women, children and elderly people have been evacuated from Azovstal. This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed," Vereshchuk said on social media. 

The fate of Ukrainian troops hunkered in the plant’s tunnels remains unclear.

Check back on this developing story.