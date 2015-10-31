Many of 27 dead in fire in Bucharest club still unidentified; 180 injured

next Image 1 of 3

Officials said most of the 27 people who died when a heavy metal band's pyrotechnical show sparked a deadly fire at a Bucharest nightclub have not been identified.

Raed Arafat, an emergency situations official, said Saturday said that 17 of the dead have not been identified. TV stations posted a number for people to call to find out about the tragedy, the deadliest in the country's history.

The deflagration killed 27 people and injured scores of the club's mostly youthful patrons. Some 146 remain hospitalized across the capital.

Arafat says the death toll could climb from the fire that ripped though a club, located in a basement in a building in downtown Bucharest, a city of 3 million people.

The government will meet later and propose three days of mourning.