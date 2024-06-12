Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

Man killed after getting electrocuted in seaside resort hot tub

The preliminary investigation found that the hot tub may have had faulty wiring

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Private investigator explains the rash of violence along Mexico's resort areas: 'It's just a Tuesday in Mexico' Video

Private investigator explains the rash of violence along Mexico's resort areas: 'It's just a Tuesday in Mexico'

Jay Armes III, who works on kidnappings around the world, said four cartels are warring over the resort areas in Mexico.

An El Paso, Texas, man vacationing at a private resort in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, has died after getting electrocuted in a hot tub on Tuesday, according to reports.

A local NBC station in El Paso reported that the Mexican State of Sonora General Prosecutor’s Office said the man, only identified as 43-year-old Jorge N., and another person, Lizeth, N., were at the Sonoran Sea Resort and in a hot tub just after 10 p.m.

The prosecutor's office said possible wiring failure may have caused Jorge to get electrocuted, while Lizeth reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

Lizeth was taken to a nearby hospital where she was reportedly informed she suffered from burns consistent with electric shock.

VACATIONS THAT ENDED TRAGICALLY FOR TRAVELERS INSIDE AND OUTSIDE OF THE US

Puerto-Penasco-Mexico

This September 2018 photo shows the beach at the popular tourist resort of Puerto Peñasco in the state of Sonora, Mexico. (AP Photo/Annika Wolters)

She was then transported back to the U.S., where she was listed in critical condition, the general prosecutor’s office said.

During the investigation, investigators spoke with someone who is familiar with Jorge and Lizeth, who said she saw the two of them were not moving in the hot tub.

US WARNING ON MEXICO SPRING BREAK TRAVEL, TOP THREATS FACING AMERICANS

Puerto-Penasco-Sign

A man was electrocuted to death, and another person was burned while they were in a hot tub at a resort in Puerto Penasco, Mexico (PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

The witness also reportedly told investigators she attempted to get into the hot tub after discovering the couple was non-responsive, but she was shocked.

The witness told investigators that was the moment she called for help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora is investigating the matter.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.