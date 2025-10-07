Expand / Collapse search
Faith

Remains of history's most beloved saint, St. Francis of Assisi, to be displayed in rare event

Officials expect large influx of pilgrims to Basilica of Saint Francis in Assisi during month-long exhibition

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
The relics of St. Francis of Assisi, one of the most beloved saints in history, will be put on display in Italy next year.

Vatican News, the official outlet of the Vatican, reported the news on Oct. 4, St. Francis' feast day. 

The relics will be on display at the Basilica of Saint Francis in Assisi from Feb. 22 to Mar. 22, 2026, during which time Francis' body "will be moved from its tomb in the crypt and placed at the foot of the papal altar in the lower church of the basilica," the outlet noted. 

TREASURES IN ITALY, INCLUDING 2,300-YEAR-OLD TOMB, UNEARTHED DURING SEWER INSTALLATION

At the close of the veneration route, each visitor will receive a small gift from the Franciscan community.

Officials are expecting a large influx of pilgrims and tourists, who are required to sign up using a free online reservation system.

Split image of basilica exteriors, St Francis painting with stigmata

Pilgrims are expected to flock to Assisi in 2026 as St. Francis' relics are displayed publicly. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images; DeAgostini/Getty Images)

Accessible routes are also being set up for visitors with disabilities.

The outlet reported that Pope Leo XIV approved the display. His predecessor, Pope Francis, took his papal name in honor of the 13th-century saint.

Exterior shot of basilica on sunny day

The Vatican announced the display on St. Francis’ feast day, drawing global attention from faithful pilgrims. (Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images)

St. Francis lived from 1181 to 1226. He is famous for founding the Franciscan Order, a community dedicated to helping the poor and living a simple life.

He was known as the patron saint of animals — and his tomb in Assisi became a major pilgrimage site during the Middle Ages. 

His remains will soon draw an influx of pilgrims once again.

Tourists standing outside basilica

Assisi, long a center of pilgrimage, will again welcome visitors honoring the saint known for his humility. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The Franciscan friary of the basilica, Sacro Convento, noted in a statement that the event comes nearly 800 years after his death.

"[This is] an extraordinary gift, a profound invitation to prayer and an opportunity to see the Gospel of Christ lived out fully in the life of someone just like us," the friary said.

Medieval depiction of Francis feeding animals

St. Francis' tomb in Assisi has drawn pilgrims for centuries, many inspired by his compassion for animals. (Leemage/Corbis via Getty Images)

"This exposition, rooted in the Gospel theme of the seed that dies to bear fruit in love and fraternity, invites us to reflect on the life of the Saint, which continues to bear fruit 800 years later and still inspires humanity along the path of peace, fraternity, service to the poor, joy and care for creation."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Basilica of Saint Francis in Assisi to learn which relics would be on display, but did not immediately hear back.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

