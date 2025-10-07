Remains of history's most beloved saint, St. Francis of Assisi, to be displayed in rare event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The relics of St. Francis of Assisi, one of the most beloved saints in history, will be put on display in Italy next year.

Vatican News, the official outlet of the Vatican, reported the news on Oct. 4, St. Francis' feast day.

The relics will be on display at the Basilica of Saint Francis in Assisi from Feb. 22 to Mar. 22, 2026, during which time Francis' body "will be moved from its tomb in the crypt and placed at the foot of the papal altar in the lower church of the basilica," the outlet noted.

TREASURES IN ITALY, INCLUDING 2,300-YEAR-OLD TOMB, UNEARTHED DURING SEWER INSTALLATION

At the close of the veneration route, each visitor will receive a small gift from the Franciscan community.

Officials are expecting a large influx of pilgrims and tourists, who are required to sign up using a free online reservation system.

Accessible routes are also being set up for visitors with disabilities.

The outlet reported that Pope Leo XIV approved the display. His predecessor, Pope Francis, took his papal name in honor of the 13th-century saint.

St. Francis lived from 1181 to 1226. He is famous for founding the Franciscan Order, a community dedicated to helping the poor and living a simple life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He was known as the patron saint of animals — and his tomb in Assisi became a major pilgrimage site during the Middle Ages.

His remains will soon draw an influx of pilgrims once again.

The Franciscan friary of the basilica, Sacro Convento, noted in a statement that the event comes nearly 800 years after his death.

MORE FROM FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE

"[This is] an extraordinary gift, a profound invitation to prayer and an opportunity to see the Gospel of Christ lived out fully in the life of someone just like us," the friary said.

"This exposition, rooted in the Gospel theme of the seed that dies to bear fruit in love and fraternity, invites us to reflect on the life of the Saint, which continues to bear fruit 800 years later and still inspires humanity along the path of peace, fraternity, service to the poor, joy and care for creation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Basilica of Saint Francis in Assisi to learn which relics would be on display, but did not immediately hear back.