Malta says 65 migrants rescued at sea test positive for coronavirus

Maltese authorities say 65 migrants rescued at sea Sunday have tested positive for the coronavirus, and that it is waiting for results on nine others.

The migrants were among 94 who were adrift in the Mediterranean Sea for more than 30 hours before Maltese authorities rescued them under intense pressure from aid groups.

The results of the first 85 swab tests showed the vast majority positive for the coronavirus.

The government said those who are positive will be isolated at a reception center, and the others will be quarantined for 14 days.

Malta previously had reported 708 cases of coronavirus and nine deaths, most among permanent Malta residents. Fifty migrants tested positive in March and April.