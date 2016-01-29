Maldives hopes jailed ex-president will return from Britain

The Maldives' government says it hopes the country's jailed former president will return after undergoing surgery in Britain following comments by the former leader suggesting he may not.

Minister for Legal Affairs Azima Shakoor said Friday that the government will have limited options if Mohamed Nasheed doesn't return because he will be out of Maldives' jurisdiction.

The government allowed Nasheed, who is serving a 13-year sentence for ordering the arrest of a judge while in power, a 30-day medical leave to travel to Britain for spinal surgery. However, Nasheed told reporters in London that there is a question of how and when he would return.

The Maldives government has accused Nasheed of misusing his leave for political purposes.