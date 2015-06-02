Malaysian brothers get out of court settlement in first legal case over missing Flight 370

Two Malaysian boys whose father was a passenger on the jetliner that vanished in March last year secured an out of court settlement in the tragedy's first legal case against Malaysia Airlines and the government.

Lawyer Arunan Selvaraj said Tuesday the mother of the boys decided to accept compensation on their behalf so that they can "move forward with their life." Arunan declined to reveal the amount.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board when it disappeared March 8 last year. Authorities believe it crashed in a remote part of the southern Indian Ocean. A search is still ongoing.

The government declared the case an accident and has started the process of paying compensation.