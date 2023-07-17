Expand / Collapse search
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Argentina, felt in neighboring Chile

No damage was immediately reported following the South American earthquake

Associated Press
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck deep in the Earth under Argentina on Sunday and was felt in neighboring Chile, but authorities didn't report any damage.

The quake occurred at a depth of 106 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was in the province of Neuquen, in western Argentina, 15.5 miles east-southeast of the town of Loncopue.

Neuquen province, Argentina

Residential buildings are seen in Anelo, Neuquen province, Argentina, on March 2, 2021. Over the weekend, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 shook Argentina. The epicenter was in the province of Neuquen. (Anita Pouchard Serra/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The earthquake was felt in the central and southern parts of neighboring Chile. Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.