Macron slams Assad for comments on France supporting terror

French president Emmanuel Macron has hit back at Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad's allegations that France supported terrorism in Syria, insisting that the US-led international coalition should be credited for the military successes against the Islamic State.

Speaking after a meeting with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, Macron said on Tuesday that Assad's comments were "unacceptable" because France's priority is "the war against Daesh," using an Arabic term for the group.

Macron was reacting to comments made by Assad, who said earlier this week that France had no right to be involved in the peace process because "since the beginning France has been the spearhead of supporting terrorism in Syria."

Macron reiterated that Assad can't be ignored in the peace process when the Islamic State is defeated in Syria.