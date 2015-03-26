Macedonia declares day of mourning for 5 killed

Macedonia has declared a day of mourning after the shooting of five men, the worst mass murder in the history of the tiny Balkan country that has fueled speculation they were ethnic-related killings.

The municipality of Butel, where the killings occurred, has declared a day of mourning and the flags have been lowered to half staff.

The men were found shot dead late Thursday near an artificial lake just north of the capital, Skopje.

The victims were ethnic Macedonians, mostly young fishermen. Tensions have been simmering since the end of an armed rebellion in 2001, when ethnic Albanian rebels fought Macedonian government forces for about eight months, seeking greater rights for their community.

Funerals are planned for later Saturday.